University of Hawaii sailing finishes 16th at national semis

The University of Hawaii women’s sailing team finished its 2021-22 season on Tuesday with a 16th-place finish in the ICSA Women’s National Semifinals in Lake Pontchartrain, La. Read more

Hawaii made its first appearance at nationals since 2018, and 19th all-time. The Rainbow Wahine looked to book a trip to the finals for the first time in a decade but fell short of the ninth-place cutoff needed to advance to the final.

UH was on the outside looking in after a 16th-place finish on day one and couldn’t improve on its position on the second day. The Wahine finished with 366 total points. Harvard claimed the top spot in the Western semifinal bracket with an event-low 144, while PCCSC champion Stanford trailed Harvard by two points for a runner-up finish.

Wahine sailors Mercy Tangredi and Kelsie Grant tallied 190 points in the A division, while Vivian Bonsager, Morgan Carew, and Anna Kalabukhova scored 176 points racing in the B division.