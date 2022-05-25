Hawaii Grown Notebook: Baseball and softball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

BASEBALL

>> Trayden Tamiya, Waiakea ’19: The Air Force junior second baseman finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, a walk, two runs scored and three RBIs to lead the Falcons to a 10-0 victory over New Mexico on Sunday in the final game of the regular season to clinch a berth in the Mountain West Conference Tournament. Tamiya finished the three-game series 7-for-15 with three doubles, two triples, six RBIs and four runs scored as the Falcons (27-27) finished in a tie for fourth with Fresno State in the MWC but owned the tiebreaker. Air Force will open with No. 1 seed UNLV on Thursday at Tony Gwynn Stadium in San Diego.

>> Logan Williams, Punahou ’17: The North Dakota State senior catcher homered in his final game of the season and finished 3-for-13 with two walks, two runs scored and a stolen base as the Bison won two of three against Western Illinois. NDSU (30-17, 17-5) earned the top seed in the Summit League Tournament and will play No. 4 seed Omaha in the first round of the conference tournament today.

>> Caleb Lomavita, Saint Louis ’21: The Cal freshman designated hitter finished the regular season going 4-for-14 with a walk, two stolen bases, two runs scored and four RBIs in a three-game sweep of Utah over the weekend. Lomavita is batting .273 with 10 doubles, six homers and 44 RBIs for the Golden Bears (28-25), who are seeded sixth in the Pac-12 Tournament and will open against No. 3 seed UCLA tonight.

>> Javyn Pimental, Kamehameha ’20: The Arizona freshman left-hander tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits with no walks and two strikeouts in a 5-3 loss to Oregon on Saturday. Arizona (35-21) is the No. 5 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament and will open against the Ducks (35-21) in the first round today.

>> Shaydon Kubo, ‘Iolani ’19: The Northern Colorado sophomore second baseman was named to the All-Summit League first team on Tuesday. Kubo, who hit .333 (4-for-12) with a double and a run scored in four losses to Washington over the weekend, finished the season hitting .369 in conference play with nine doubles, five homers, 29 RBIs and 21 runs scored in 24 league games.

>> Jonah Hurney, Hawaii Prep ’18: The Virginia Tech junior left-hander finished off a 15-11 win over Duke in the opener of a three-game series on Thursday with two innings of relief, allowing one run on one hit with no walks and two strikeouts. Hurney is 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 36 2/3 innings this season with 12 walks and 44 strikeouts. The No. 3-ranked Hokies won the ACC Central Division for the first time and are the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, opening with No. 12 seed Clemson on Thursday.

>> Kelena Sauer, Kamehameha ’20: The San Diego State sophomore right-hander earned his fifth save of the season, allowing two hits and no walks with one strikeout in 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief in a 6-3 win over UNLV on Friday. Sauer finished the season 2-6 with a 5.23 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 43 innings.

>> Jordan Hara, ‘Iolani ’18: The Pacific (Ore.) senior went 2-for-4 and drove in the Boxers’ lone run with a single in the seventh inning of a 3-1 loss to Chapman (Calif.) on Friday in the NCAA Division III tournament. The Boxers lost both games in the tournament to finish the season 28-18.

>> Kahi Bisho, Punahou ’18: The Pacific (Ore.) senior right-hander allowed two runs on eight hits in six innings with one walk and three strikeouts in the loss to Chapman (Calif.).

SOFTBALL

>> Jocelyn Alo, Campbell ’17: The Oklahoma senior hit .857 (6-for-7) with two homers, four walks, six runs scored and six RBIs to help the Sooners sweep their way through their regional in the NCAA Tournament over the weekend. Alo hit a two-run homer in a 20-0 win over Texas A&M in five innings on Sunday for her NCAA-record 115th career home run and is now hitting .500 for the season for the Sooners (52-2), who will host Central Florida in a Super Regional this week.

>> Keila Kamoku, Kamehameha ’21: The Ole Miss freshman second baseman went 2-for-3 with a solo homer in a 4-2 loss to Loyola Marymount in the Rebels’ first game of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. Kamoku hit .300 (3-for-10) with three runs, three walks and three RBIs in four games as Ole Miss reached a regional final before losing to UCLA.

———

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication, email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.