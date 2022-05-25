Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – May 25, 2022 Today Updated 9:48 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today No local sporting events scheduled Wednesday No local sporting events scheduled Bulletin Roosevelt High School is accepting resumes for the head cheerleading coach position. Please send resumes to Roosevelt High School, 1120 Nehoa St. Hon. 96822 or email John Chung at john.chung@k12.hi.us For more information, please call the athletic department at 808-307-0450. Sailing 2022 ICSA women’s National semifinals School A-B—Total 1. Harvard 66-78—144 2. Stanford 95-51—146 3. Brown 87-67—154 4. Jacksonville 66-95—161 5. MIT 98-79—177 6. Dartmouth 81-106—187 7. Georgetown 91-119—210 8. St. Mary’s (Md.) 136-84—220 9. Charleston 112-112—224 10. Hobart and William Smith 147-85—232 11. George Washington 121-143—264 12. Michigan 121-156—277 13. Vermont 135-147—282 14. Fordham 141-165—306 15. Connecticut 151-172—323 16. Hawaii 190-176—366 17. Rhode Island 190-199—379 18. UCSB 206-191—397 Previous Story Television and radio - May 25, 2022