Scoreboard – May 25, 2022

Bulletin

Roosevelt High School is accepting resumes for the head cheerleading coach position.

Please send resumes to Roosevelt High School, 1120 Nehoa St. Hon. 96822 or email John Chung at john.chung@k12.hi.us

For more information, please call the athletic department at 808-307-0450.

Sailing

2022 ICSA women’s

National semifinals

School A-B—Total

1. Harvard 66-78—144

2. Stanford 95-51—146

3. Brown 87-67—154

4. Jacksonville 66-95—161

5. MIT 98-79—177

6. Dartmouth 81-106—187

7. Georgetown 91-119—210

8. St. Mary’s (Md.) 136-84—220

9. Charleston 112-112—224

10. Hobart and William Smith 147-85—232

11. George Washington 121-143—264

12. Michigan 121-156—277

13. Vermont 135-147—282

14. Fordham 141-165—306

15. Connecticut 151-172—323

16. Hawaii 190-176—366

17. Rhode Island 190-199—379

18. UCSB 206-191—397