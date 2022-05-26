comscore Column: Realities of fossil fuels, 100% renewable energy in our future | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Realities of fossil fuels, 100% renewable energy in our future

  • By Clint Churchill and Mark Polivka
  • Today
  • Updated 6:28 p.m.

Two “Island Voices” articles recently appeared under the headline, “The Growing Costs of Burning Fossil Fuels” (Star-Advertiser, April 28). While there is general consensus that fossil fuel usage is a factor associated with climate change, the extent versus nature’s own greenhouse gas, water vapor, is widely debated. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Convention Center needs roof repairs

Scroll Up