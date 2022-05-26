Off the News: Building an urban trail in Honolulu

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Tourism Authority is allocating $750,000 to develop a Honolulu urban trail through the state Capitol District, downtown, the waterfront and Chinatown, as part of $14 million in federal COVID-19 Rescue Plan funds it has to spend. It’s a good idea.

HTA Chief Administrative Officer Keith Regan says visitors and residents alike can learn more about city history and landmarks from an urban tour. It will also boost businesses downtown, and that would be a welcome development.