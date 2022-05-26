comscore Off the News: Building an urban trail in Honolulu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: Building an urban trail in Honolulu

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2007 The Hawaii Tourism Authority wants to create an urban trail in Honolulu similar to Boston’s Freedom Trail. People walk past Faneuil Hall, right, one of the historic sites on Boston’s Freedom Trail.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority is allocating $750,000 to develop a Honolulu urban trail through the state Capitol District, downtown, the waterfront and Chinatown, as part of $14 million in federal COVID-19 Rescue Plan funds it has to spend. It’s a good idea. Read more

