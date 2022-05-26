Off the News: Building an urban trail in Honolulu
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2007
The Hawaii Tourism Authority wants to create an urban trail in Honolulu similar to Boston’s Freedom Trail. People walk past Faneuil Hall, right, one of the historic sites on Boston’s Freedom Trail.
