Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Rail, park-and-ride work together Today Updated 6:41 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Convincing people to get out of their cars and into rail requires that they get a bit of convenience in exchange. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Convincing people to get out of their cars and into rail requires that they get a bit of convenience in exchange. Top rail official Lori Kahikina suggested to the City Council that the budget-busting Pearl Highlands transit center might not need a park-and-ride structure, that people could bus to the center, then ride the train. But this is supposed to attract thousands from Central Oahu, many of whom may have another stop to make first each day. Hard to see a bus ride fitting into that calculation. Previous Story Off the News: Another bad break for Hu Honua