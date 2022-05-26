Off the News: Rail, park-and-ride work together

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Convincing people to get out of their cars and into rail requires that they get a bit of convenience in exchange.

Top rail official Lori Kahikina suggested to the City Council that the budget-busting Pearl Highlands transit center might not need a park-and-ride structure, that people could bus to the center, then ride the train.

But this is supposed to attract thousands from Central Oahu, many of whom may have another stop to make first each day. Hard to see a bus ride fitting into that calculation.