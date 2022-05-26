Man, 25, faces life in prison in shooting death at Kapiolani game room

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

An Oahu grand jury indicted a 25-year-old man Wednesday on charges of second-degree murder and various firearms offenses in connection with the May 18 shooting death of 33-year-old Bryson Okada at an illegal Kapiolani-area game room on Kona Street.

Kawika Kanakanui could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder charge because he is a repeat offender, having been convicted in 2015 of second-degree robbery, a Class B felony, within the past 10 years.

He also could face an extended term of imprisonment for the use of a firearm and for being a multiple offender.

Kanakanui also was indicted on three firearms charges: ownership or possession of a prohibited firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of certain crimes; place to keep pistol or revolver; and carrying or use of firearm in the commission of a separate felony.

The grand jury also indicted a second man, Ikaika Atuatasi, on a charge of carrying or possessing a pistol or revolver May 18 and 19 on the charge of place to keep pistol or revolver.

Neither the indictment nor other court documents identify Atuatasi’s connection to the game-room shooting.

His bail was set at $15,000.

Kanakanui’s bail remains at $1 million.

Okada was found by Emergency Medical Services personnel at 10:14 p.m. with gunshot wounds. Police said he was lying in a pool of blood at the “24/7” game room at 1646 Kona St.

He was later pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the head.

According to court documents to determine probable cause for Kanakanui’s arrest, police interviewed a woman, identified as AS, who said she was with Okada and another man (not identified), earlier that night.

Kanakanui approached the other man and a physical fight began.

The woman said the three men went out onto Kona Street and the unidentified man began fistfighting with Kanakanui.

After the 10-minute fight, the other man and Okada returned to the game room, while Kanakanui remained outside, AS said.

She said Kanakanui later entered, looking for the other man.

The witness, AS, said Okada met him and a scuffle occurred inside the game room, several shots were fired, with Okada bleeding on the ground.

She said she saw Kanakanui leave with a dark handgun.

A second female witness, identified as VO, said she was with Okada right before the shooting.

She was instructed to tell Okada, who was in the restroom, that Kanakanui was returning to the game room.

At that point, Okada left the restroom and headed towards the entrance, she said.

She recounted that the two men began arguing, and Kanakanui, holding a pistol, fired several shots, missing Okada, she said.

Okada then tried to tackle the younger man, who fired several more shots hitting Okada, she said.

Kanakanui fled and was found the next day.

Police arrested Kanakanui, after a 911 caller reported 4:30 p.m. May 19 someone sitting in his backyard in Liliha.