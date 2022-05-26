comscore Man, 25, faces life in prison in shooting death at Kapiolani game room | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man, 25, faces life in prison in shooting death at Kapiolani game room

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Yellow crime scene tape is seen at an establishment at 1667 Kapiolani Boulevard on Thursday after a shooting occurred late Wednesday in an illegal game room.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Kawika Kanakanui was charged Monday in the shooting death of 33-year-old Bryson Okada.

Kawika Kanakanui could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder charge because he is a repeat offender. Read more

