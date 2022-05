Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Central Pacific Bank has named Tim Sakahara as its new assistant vice president and corporate communications manager, joining its marketing division. Sakahara brings 23 years of professional experience in communications, media relations and government affairs. He previously served as communications director for the City and County of Honolulu and also served as communications director and spokesperson for the Hawaii Department of Transportation. He also worked as an award- winning journalist for 17 years in television markets across the country, including Honolulu, the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Calif., Oklahoma City and southern Oregon.

Michele Brunngraber has been appointed to the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation board of directors, replacing Lynn McCrory. Brunngraber previously served as a nonchartered state legislative appointee since 2019. She has 30 years of experience in government-industry contracting and strategic leadership, and will continue to be an asset to the board. Her appointment will expire Dec. 31, 2024.

