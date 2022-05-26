comscore Surge in Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases continues for 9th consecutive week | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Surge in Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases continues for 9th consecutive week

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  Kylie Kawamura, left and Danielle Arakaki wore masks Tuesday on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus, where they are attending summer classes.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kylie Kawamura, left and Danielle Arakaki wore masks Tuesday on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus, where they are attending summer classes.

  Papakolea resident James Alana and his service dog, Patrick, sat while Alana's wife, Patricia, filled out paperwork during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday at the Papakolea Community Center.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, Papakolea resident James Alana and his service dog, Patrick, sat while Alana’s wife, Patricia, filled out paperwork during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday at the Papakolea Community Center.

  Ten-year-old Leia (last name withheld) of Pearl City received a shot of the Pfizer vaccine from registered nurse Sean Hamasaki during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Papakolea Community Center on Tuesday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Ten-year-old Leia (last name withheld) of Pearl City received a shot of the Pfizer vaccine from registered nurse Sean Hamasaki during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Papakolea Community Center on Tuesday.

The Hawaii Department of Health on Wednesday reported the state’s seven-­day average of new COVID-19 cases at 1,098 over the past week, representing the ninth consecutive weekly increase. If cases are in reality an estimated five to six times higher, then the total of about 5,500 to 6,500 cases has surpassed the peak of the first omicron surge. Read more

