Surge in Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases continues for 9th consecutive week
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:37 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kylie Kawamura, left and Danielle Arakaki wore masks Tuesday on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus, where they are attending summer classes.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Papakolea resident James Alana and his service dog, Patrick, sat while Alana’s wife, Patricia, filled out paperwork during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday at the Papakolea Community Center.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ten-year-old Leia (last name withheld) of Pearl City received a shot of the Pfizer vaccine from registered nurse Sean Hamasaki during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Papakolea Community Center on Tuesday.