comscore Celia Downes: Will prestige of Wimbledon be enough for point-seeking tennis pros? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Celia Downes: Will prestige of Wimbledon be enough for point-seeking tennis pros?

  • By Celia Downes
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Naomi Osaka of Japan served against the United States’ Amanda Anisimova on Monday during their first-round match at the French Open in Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Naomi Osaka of Japan served against the United States’ Amanda Anisimova on Monday during their first-round match at the French Open in Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

My day-to-day role at the Star-Advertiser involves working with national and international news, so following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine since it began in late February is easy to do because it’s my job. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – May 26, 2022

Scroll Up