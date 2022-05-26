Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – May 26, 2022 Today Updated 9:40 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASEBALL College: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium. Friday BASEBALL College: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium. Bulletin Coaching Roosevelt High School: is accepting resumes for the head cheerleading coach position. Please send resumes to Roosevelt High School, 1120 Nehoa St. Hon. 96822 or email John Chung at john.chung@k12.hi.us For more information, please call the athletic department at 808-307-0450. Previous Story Unversity of Hawaii baseball plays for a second-place finish in Big West against Cal Poly Next Story Television and radio – May 26, 2022