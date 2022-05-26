Michelle Wie West stepping away from LPGA Tour

Hawaii golfer Michelle Wie West announced today that she will step away from full-time play on the LPGA Tour.

The Punahou alumna told GolfWeek that after next week’s U.S. Women Open at Pine Needles in North Carolina, the only event she is committed to is next year’s Open at Pebble Beach.

Wie, 32, stayed away from using any form of the word “retire” — “I’m definitely not ruling anything out” — but talked about spending more time with her daughter, Makenna, who turns 2 in a few weeks, and on collaborating with Nike.

“I’m so grateful for the past 14 years I spent on tour, traveling the world and competing against the best in the game,” Wie said in an Instagram post. “Excited to spend more time now on projects that I always wanted to do but never had time for and to continually work to help golf become a more diverse and inclusive space.”