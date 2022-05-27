Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Endangered species need habitats Today Updated 6:15 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In 2016, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service placed 49 species found only in Hawaii, including the Hawaiian yellow-faced bee and the Hawaiian damselfly, on the federal endangered species list. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In 2016, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service placed 49 species found only in Hawaii, including the Hawaiian yellow-faced bee and the Hawaiian damselfly, on the federal endangered species list. Six years later, the USFWS has failed to identify critical habitat necessary to prevent the extinction of these rare and precious species, as required by the Endangered Species Act. The Center for Biological Diversity has announced that it will sue the USFWS, calling the lack of action “morally and legally unacceptable.” These populations may well disappear without better protection; time is of the essence. Previous Story Column: Realities of fossil fuels, 100% renewable energy in our future