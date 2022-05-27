Off the News: ‘Smash-and-grab’ gets little

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As if small businesses haven’t endured enough from the pandemic — which is still going on, don’t forget — there’s been quite a rash of break-ins across the island, most recently in a series of “smash-and-grab” incidents in East Oahu. They spanned Aina Haina and Koko Marina shopping centers and Kuono Marketplace in Kahala.

They’ve smashed, but haven’t grabbed too much, maybe not realizing businesses bank their cash at the end of the day. Unfortunately for the business owners, the repairs to the shops come right off the bottom line, all the same.