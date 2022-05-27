Editorial | Off the News Off the News: ‘Smash-and-grab’ gets little Today Updated 6:17 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! As if small businesses haven’t endured enough from the pandemic — which is still going on, don’t forget — there’s been quite a rash of break-ins across the island, most recently in a series of “smash-and-grab” incidents in East Oahu. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. As if small businesses haven’t endured enough from the pandemic — which is still going on, don’t forget — there’s been quite a rash of break-ins across the island, most recently in a series of “smash-and-grab” incidents in East Oahu. They spanned Aina Haina and Koko Marina shopping centers and Kuono Marketplace in Kahala. They’ve smashed, but haven’t grabbed too much, maybe not realizing businesses bank their cash at the end of the day. Unfortunately for the business owners, the repairs to the shops come right off the bottom line, all the same. Previous Story Column: Realities of fossil fuels, 100% renewable energy in our future