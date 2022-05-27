comscore Ex-Kauai Council member, drug trafficking ringleader sentenced | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ex-Kauai Council member, drug trafficking ringleader sentenced

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.
Former Kauai County Councilman Arthur Brun will spend 20 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole on 10 charges he pleaded guilty to related to his role as head of a drug trafficking ring. Read more

