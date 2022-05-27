Job openings are plentiful at Oahu summer programs for children

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Despite competitive wages and a promise of “awesome, fun-filled opportunities,” the pandemic-era labor shortage has extended to two of Oahu’s largest summer programs for kids.

Since announcing registration and seasonal job opportunities in April for its long-running Summer Fun program, the Department of Parks and Recreation is still seeking staff, according to spokesperson Nathan Serota.

The city-run program, first offered in 1944, plans to return to full capacity of approximately 9,000 keiki after two summers of limited attendance due to COVID-19. The program employs roughly 500 workers, he said, and without adequate staffing it may have to reduce its offerings.

Summer Fun, for children ages 6 to 13, is scheduled for June 6 though July 22 at 55 sites around Oahu. Serota said there is a particular need for staff at Kailua District Park, Makakilo Community Park and Mililani District Park.

“We have made some progress since we first announced the 2022 Summer Fun Program was returning to full capacity in early April, but we are still in need of staffing,” Serota said in an email. “Bottom line is the more staff we get, the more keiki we can accommodate. When we opened up registration, we signed up everyone who showed up but had to waitlist keiki if we didn’t have the staff available.”

The hourly pay for Summer Fun recreation aide and summer student aide 2 positions is $15; for summer swim aides, $16.25; and for student aide 3 positions, $16.75.

“Because of the seasonal nature of the work, and the high turnover rate of many of these part-time staff who are largely college-aged and are progressing through their careers and schooling, we do have a regular need for these employees every year,” Serota said.

“This year in particular that need is emphasized as we are returning to a full- capacity program following two years of pandemic- limited registration numbers.”

Anyone interested in applying should call the Summer Fun site where they want to work. Information on Summer Fun jobs, including sites and contact phone numbers, is available at bit.ly/dprsummerhire.

Summer Fun also welcomes volunteer Junior Leaders between the ages of 13 and 17. To sign up, parents should contact specific sites for information.

Meanwhile, the YMCA of Honolulu has openings for youth leaders in its summer day and overnight camps, summer school after-care and summer fun programs, and early learning programs in locations throughout Oahu.

“We’re in the same labor market as everybody else, and so I don’t think we’re super unique,” said YMCA of Honolulu President and CEO Greg Waibel. “Our sweet spot is the 18- to 24-year-olds, so it’s the college student, and they have lots of other options out there.”

As an incentive, the organization is offering a $300 retention bonus to current and new hires who work at least 15 hours a week through the summer and a $250 referral bonus to staff who refer new hires. Members of the public who refer new hires can get $250 in credit at the YMCA that can be used for membership fees, programs, camps, classes and child care.

The YMCA first offered hiring bonuses late last summer for its A+ after-school program, Waibel said.

Summer day camps are expanding to 15 new locations this year, and the YMCA is expecting 6,500 participants in day camp and resident camp programs combined.

“We’re doing better in day camp (hiring) because of our referral and hiring bonuses, and then this retention bonus,” Waibel said. “We’re getting pretty close to being able to handle our day camps; however, we’re already looking to recruit for A+ in the fall. We have 70 positions open for the fall, so we’re going to be recruiting summer folks and wanting to them continue past summer.”

Hourly pay for youth group leaders is $13 to $14.50, and for youth program site directors, $15.50 to $17. Perks include free membership and up to 50% off YMCA programs, camps and classes.

The organization is having the most difficulty hiring lifeguards and swim instructors, according to Waibel. There are 55 pool vacancies, half the total number of positions. He said if the situation doesn’t improve, the YMCA might have to reduce the number of swimming lessons offered this summer, when they are most in demand.

No experience is required for youth leader positions, and paid training is provided. Swim instructors are also provided with paid training, and after 90 days on the job, lifeguards can get reimbursed for their YMCA lifeguard certification class fee.

In preparation for its summer programs, the YMCA on Saturday completed its first “mental health first-aid” training to help summer workers recognize and support kids who may be displaying the emotional and social toll from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s an opportunity for us to spot the kids who might be struggling and to get them to the resources they might need, as well as making sure we’re just really understanding that kids have been struggling as a result of the pandemic,” Waibel said.

“It’s really as a result of last summer when we saw so many more kids who were having challenges with auto-regulation of emotions. They haven’t been around other kids, and we ran into more behavioral challenges last summer; and as we’ve been going through the school year with our A+ programs, we noticed it’s still true,” he said. “And so we knew we had to do some of this training and prepare our staff.”

Unlike the city’s Summer Fun, Waibel said, YMCA summer programs will not require face masks for indoor activities unless new government mandates are issued. The Department of Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday that due to rising COVID-19 cases, Summer Fun participants and employees must wear face coverings while indoors or in program vehicles unless medically exempt. Masks are voluntary outdoors.

When registration for Summer Fun was announced in early April, masks were optional. Full refunds will be made to parents who wish to remove their kids from the program as a result of the policy change.

SUMMER FUN JOBS

>> For YMCA of Honolulu programs, visit ymcahonolulu.org.

>> For Department of Parks and Recreation Summer Fun jobs, visit bit.ly/dprsummerhire.