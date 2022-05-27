comscore Kokua Line: Can a driver with a bad record get car insurance? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Can a driver with a bad record get car insurance?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.

Question: Regarding proof of insurance (808ne.ws/525kline), what if you can’t get it because of your driving record? Read more

Previous Story
Surge in Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases continues for 9th consecutive week

Scroll Up