Rearview Mirror: ‘The Knee’ had an illustrious career and life as football placekicker
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 11:16 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1980
Bill “The Knee” Pacheco was perhaps the only 64-year-old to play in a University of Hawaii vs. alumni football game.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER
Bill “The Knee” Pacheco and his wife, Ruth Sugai, owned the Oasis Nightclub, where a Public Storage is now, on Waialae Avenue.
