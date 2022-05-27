Survey details ills from Navy’s fuel-tainted water
By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:14 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JAN. 28
Out of 2,289 people who participated in a survey to assess the health impacts of jet fuel contamination in the Navy’s drinking water system in 2021, 87% reported symptoms, according to results released today by the state Department of Health and the CDC. The Navy leads a media tour of the Red Hill Shaft in Halawa.