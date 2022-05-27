comscore U.S. visitors to Hawaii in April top 2019 levels for 12th consecutive month | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
U.S. visitors to Hawaii in April top 2019 levels for 12th consecutive month

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
    Some 818,268 visitors came to Hawaii in April, representing a 96.3% recovery from April 2019, according to the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Above, umbrellas covered beachgoers Thursday along the shores of Waikiki.

Visitors spent $1.6 billion in the islands in April, an increase of 21% compared with the $1.32 billion reported for April 2019. Read more

