U.S. visitors to Hawaii in April top 2019 levels for 12th consecutive month
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:38 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Some 818,268 visitors came to Hawaii in April, representing a 96.3% recovery from April 2019, according to the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Above, umbrellas covered beachgoers Thursday along the shores of Waikiki.