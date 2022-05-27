Hawaii Beat | Sports HPU tennis teams ranked in final polls By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:18 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Hawaii Pacific men’s and women’s tennis teams both finished ranked in the Top 10 of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division II rankings, which were released Thursday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hawaii Pacific men’s and women’s tennis teams both finished ranked in the Top 10 of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division II rankings, which were released Thursday. The men (18-3) finished ranked sixth, coming off a season that saw them reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division II Tournament. The men also had two players ranked at the end of the season, with Jordi Walder at No. 2 nationally in singles, and Robin Sanz 18th. The women (17-9) finished seventh, as they also reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division II Tournament. The women had three ranked players, with Shaline Pipa ranked ninth, Marleen Tilgner 22nd and Elodie Busson 33rd. Previous Story Celia Downes: Will prestige of Wimbledon be enough for point-seeking tennis pros? Next Story Scoreboard – May 27, 2022