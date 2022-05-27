comscore HPU tennis teams ranked in final polls | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

HPU tennis teams ranked in final polls

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

The Hawaii Pacific men’s and women’s tennis teams both finished ranked in the Top 10 of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division II rankings, which were released Thursday. Read more

