HPU tennis teams ranked in final polls

The Hawaii Pacific men’s and women’s tennis teams both finished ranked in the Top 10 of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division II rankings, which were released Thursday.

The men (18-3) finished ranked sixth, coming off a season that saw them reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division II Tournament. The men also had two players ranked at the end of the season, with Jordi Walder at No. 2 nationally in singles, and Robin Sanz 18th.

The women (17-9) finished seventh, as they also reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division II Tournament. The women had three ranked players, with Shaline Pipa ranked ninth, Marleen Tilgner 22nd and Elodie Busson 33rd.