3 hurt, gunman arrested in shooting near Thomas Square

Three people, including two teenagers, suffered gunshot wounds and three others were arrested Thursday evening in a shooting near Thomas Square.

Two boys, ages 15 and 17, along with a 20-year-old man, were reported in serious condition after being shot during a fight that broke out just before 9 p.m. Witness videos of the incident posted online show that the fight took place on Victoria Street.

Honolulu Police Department Capt. Parker Bode, in a news conference Friday afternoon at HPD headquarters, just a couple of blocks from where the shooting took place, said a stray bullet hit a passing vehicle, but none of the occupants were injured.

Police seized spent rounds from a firearm along with a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting, Bode said, but a weapon had yet to be recovered as of Friday afternoon.

The suspected gunman, a 21-year-old man, was located near South King and Pensacola streets just after 9:20 p.m. and arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder. He remained in custody as of Friday.

During the fight, a 49-year-old man began chasing after the suspected gunman, who attempted to flee the scene on foot, but two males, ages 18 and 17, allegedly assaulted the man, who sustained a possible minor concussion, police said. He was treated at a hospital and released.

The two males were arrested for third-degree assault. The 18-year-old was released from custody after posting $500 bail, and the juvenile was released pending further investigation.

Police did not provide further details on the shooting because of the ongoing investigation.

Police said the three suspects who were arrested know each other, but the exact nature of their relationship was not provided. The alleged gunman does not have any prior convictions, Bode said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported Thursday night that an ambulance crew transported a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the leg and lower body. Bode did not describe the other victims’ injuries, but said they were not life- threatening. The two other victims were taken to a hospital by private vehicles.

Just before the shooting, a graduation ceremony for the Hawaii Youth Challenge Academy had ended across the street at the Neal Blaisdell Concert Hall. Jeff Hickman, public affairs director of the Hawaii National Guard, said the ceremony ended at around 8 p.m. and that cadets and their families were outside at around 8:30 p.m.

Hickman and Bode said they are not sure whether the suspects or victims were connected to the academy or the graduation ceremony.

According to the academy website, applicants must be 16 to 18 years old when they start the program.