3 hurt, gunman arrested in shooting near Thomas Square
- By Mark Ladao and Rosemarie Bernardo mladao@staradvertiser.com
rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:24 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu Police Capt. Parker Bode held a news conference Friday on the steps of HPD headquarters regarding the shootings at Thomas Square on Thursday night.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree