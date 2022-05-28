comscore 3 hurt, gunman arrested in shooting near Thomas Square | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

3 hurt, gunman arrested in shooting near Thomas Square

  • By Mark Ladao and Rosemarie Bernardo mladao@staradvertiser.com rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Police Capt. Parker Bode held a news conference Friday on the steps of HPD headquarters regarding the shootings at Thomas Square on Thursday night.

    Honolulu Police Capt. Parker Bode held a news conference Friday on the steps of HPD headquarters regarding the shootings at Thomas Square on Thursday night.

Three people, including two teenagers, suffered gunshot wounds and three others were arrested Thursday evening in a shooting near Thomas Square. Read more

