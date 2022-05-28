comscore Exhibit honors designer of Arizona Memorial for 60th anniversary | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Exhibit honors designer of Arizona Memorial for 60th anniversary

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  Pearl Harbor National Memorial is free to visit, and reservations are not required to enter the Visitor Center, view the museums or access the exhibit.

    Pearl Harbor National Memorial is free to visit, and reservations are not required to enter the Visitor Center, view the museums or access the exhibit.

This Memorial Day will mark the 60th anniversary of the official opening of the USS Arizona Memorial. To mark the occasion, the National Park Service has set up a free temporary exhibit on the life and works of the memorial’s designer, Honolulu architect Alfred Preis. Read more

