Meet Oahu’s newly named monk seal pups, Laki and Maka‘u‘ole
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:24 a.m.
COURTESY NOAA FISHERIES / JOSEPH BENNINGTON-CASTRO
Kahuku Elementary School students named monk seal pup PO4 Laki, which means lucky in Hawaiian.
COURTESY NOAA FISHERIES / JOSEPH BENNINGTON-CASTRO
Waialua Elementary School students gave the name Maka‘u‘ole to Hawaiian monk seal pup PO5, who was born April 14 on Oahu’s North Shore. Maka‘u‘ole means “fearless” in Hawaiian.
