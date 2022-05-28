comscore Meet Oahu’s newly named monk seal pups, Laki and Maka‘u‘ole | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Meet Oahu’s newly named monk seal pups, Laki and Maka‘u‘ole

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • COURTESY NOAA FISHERIES / JOSEPH BENNINGTON-CASTRO Kahuku Elementary School students named monk seal pup PO4 Laki, which means lucky in Hawaiian.

  • COURTESY NOAA FISHERIES / JOSEPH BENNINGTON-CASTRO Waialua Elementary School students gave the name Maka‘u‘ole to Hawaiian monk seal pup PO5, who was born April 14 on Oahu’s North Shore. Maka‘u‘ole means “fearless” in Hawaiian.

Two Hawaiian monk seal pups recently born on Oahu’s North Shore have been named by local elementary school students. Read more

