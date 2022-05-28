comscore To get an NCAA berth, Hawaii men’s volleyball team had to beat its rival | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

To get an NCAA berth, Hawaii men’s volleyball team had to beat its rival

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii celebrates its win over Long Beach State for the Big West title on April 23.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii celebrates its win over Long Beach State for the Big West title on April 23.

In the four-act drama Hawaii and Long Beach State played out this spring, the third proved to be a pivotal point in the Rainbow Warriors’ season. Read more

Previous Story
Cal Poly rallies past University of Hawaii to lock up second place in Big West baseball

Scroll Up