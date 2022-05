Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Editor’s note: The stakes are high for Hawaii’s people as we choose a new governor this fall. In the spirit of providing information to readers, the Star-Advertiser’s Sunday Insight section asks the main, actively campaigning Democratic gubernatorial candidates — Vicky Cayetano, Josh Green and Kai Kahele — about their detailed strategies for Hawaii’s most urgent and toughest issues.

Their visions will be presented on the last Sunday of each month prior to August’s primary election: today, June 26 and July 31.

When a child is born, we as parents make a promise to feed, clothe, shelter and nurture that young life. As a society, we promise that children have access to the “great equalizer” — a robust education — so they are prepared to enter the workforce and become productive citizens. What we do today with our public school system determines their future.

My plan for improving public education goes beyond the K-12 system. Setting up our children for success starts at preschool. This is why I support universal preschool, and will work with the public and private sectors to ensure access for early education learning and professional development.

Supporting our schools starts with supporting our teachers. The difficulty of attracting and retaining good teachers is an economic and quality of life issue. This is of the highest priority and must be addressed with a level of urgency. For if we do not resolve the issue of teacher shortages, we cannot make significant progress toward improving our public schools, and our students.

To start, I would propose a review of several key issues that speak to attracting and retaining teachers.

>> Compression of teacher compensation. The salary cap currently in place for teachers states that no matter how many years they work, there is a limit on what they can earn. This is, of course, a collective bargaining issue as well as a governance one. The question is whether good, experienced, talented teachers should be limited as to what they can earn in the latter years of their careers. This does not provide incentive for them to continue teaching beyond their top salary years, other than their devotion to the profession.

>> Financial resources and management of budget. Financial resources are always a concern for the state Department of Education. Our schools fight every year for their share of the state’s budget. Simplifying the reporting of how funds are allocated during the budgeting process is called for, as is full accountability for how those funds are spent. Teachers also deserve to have more input into how finite resources are allocated. They are in the trenches with the students every day. Their voices should be heard on how the budget is managed and spent.

>> Affordable housing. Teachers need affordable housing consistent with their salaries. To accelerate the availability and affordability of housing to teachers, I have proposed workforce development housing as part of my Affordable Housing Plan. More details are on my website, vickyforgovernor.com. This aspect designates housing for teachers, health care workers and first responders — professions critical to a healthy and thriving community. There are also opportunities for housing on certain school campuses where there is enough land to consider building affordable homes or rental units for teachers on site.

On a broader level, I commend the selection of Keith Hayashi as schools superintendent. In addition to having extensive experience with our public schools, Superintendent Hayashi has demonstrated an openness to new ideas and novel ways of improving our school system.

At the heart of the Department of Education is the Board of Education. The board, which was previously an elected board, is now an appointed board.

It is critical that our Board of Education not become politicized. Of even greater importance is that board members be selected based on their qualifications and desire to serve and improve the public school system for the benefit of all students.

While the governor should articulate a plan and vision to the board, a governor should steer clear of micromanaging the board and the department.

A good, solid education, among others, is one of the most influential and impactful obligations our society owes to our children. It is a key factor, among many others, in determining future success and quality of life. We must act now with urgency or run the risk of shortchanging future generations.

Vicky Cayetano founded and was president of United Laundry Services; she also is a former first lady of Hawaii.