comscore Column: Demand better gun safety regulations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Demand better gun safety regulations

  • By the Rev. David J. Gierlach
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Children prayed and paid their respects on Thursday at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Children prayed and paid their respects on Thursday at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Tuesday brought the horrific news of yet another mass shooting in our nation. This one at an elementary school in Texas. One that follows quickly on the heels of the massacre that occurred in Buffalo, N.Y., while people were simply out grocery shopping. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Incoming Honolulu police chief has a problem

Scroll Up