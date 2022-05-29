On Politics: Remembering ‘Dickie’ Wong: politically savvy, from Senate president to Bishop Estate trustee
- By Richard Borreca Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:40 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1979
Richard “Dickie” Wong was photographed on opening day of the state Legislature in 1979. Wong held the Senate presidency from 1979 to December 1992.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree