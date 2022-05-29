comscore On Politics: Remembering ‘Dickie’ Wong: politically savvy, from Senate president to Bishop Estate trustee | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | On Politics

On Politics: Remembering ‘Dickie’ Wong: politically savvy, from Senate president to Bishop Estate trustee

  • By Richard Borreca Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1979 Richard “Dickie” Wong was photographed on opening day of the state Legislature in 1979. Wong held the Senate presidency from 1979 to December 1992.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 1979

    Richard “Dickie” Wong was photographed on opening day of the state Legislature in 1979. Wong held the Senate presidency from 1979 to December 1992.

Once he became president of the state Senate, Richard “Dickie” S.H. Wong really started to grow. In all, Wong ran the Senate for 14 years, a hard-to-beat record of political longevity. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Incoming Honolulu police chief has a problem

Scroll Up