comscore Hopes high for Hawaii’s new school construction authority | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hopes high for Hawaii’s new school construction authority

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM State School Facilities Authority Executive Director Chad Keone Farias, pictured at Prince Jonah Kuhio Elementary School, was a DOE educator for 29 years.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    State School Facilities Authority Executive Director Chad Keone Farias, pictured at Prince Jonah Kuhio Elementary School, was a DOE educator for 29 years.

Chad Keone Farias, a 29-year DOE educator appointed in March by Gov. David Ige as the first executive director of the School Facilities Authority, admits this is somewhat uncharted territory for him and the authority’s five-member volunteer board. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: April 18 – April 22, 2022

Scroll Up