Hawaii News

Native Hawaiians are split over how to spend $600M given to the state’s long-troubled homesteading program

  • By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  • CABLE HOOVER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Builders worked on the roof trusses of a home in Kapolei on Thursday, one of several being built on vacant lots in the Kauluokahai homesteading subdivision.

  • CABLE HOOVER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Construction crew members worked on the framing of a home Thursday in Kapolei. The home is being built on a vacant lot in the Kauluokahai homesteading subdivision.

State lawmakers passed legislation to bolster a long-troubled homesteading program for Native Hawaiians. Distrustful of the state, Native leaders are now crafting their own visions for the money. Read more

