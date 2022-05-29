comscore Public cleared to visit iconic Ford Island Control Tower | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Public cleared to visit iconic Ford Island Control Tower

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The control tower is pictured with a DC-3/C-47 at Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The control tower is pictured with a DC-3/C-47 at Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A view from inside the observation deck of the Ford Island Control Tower.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A view from inside the observation deck of the Ford Island Control Tower.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hugo Cheung was the first boy in years to climb up the final two flights of stairs to the top of the Ford Island Control Tower on Saturday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hugo Cheung was the first boy in years to climb up the final two flights of stairs to the top of the Ford Island Control Tower on Saturday.

The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum on Saturday celebrated the grand opening of its 168-foot-tall Ford Island Control Tower after restoration of its elevator and observation deck. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: April 18 – April 22, 2022

Scroll Up