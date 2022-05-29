Public cleared to visit iconic Ford Island Control Tower
- By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:40 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The control tower is pictured with a DC-3/C-47 at Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A view from inside the observation deck of the Ford Island Control Tower.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hugo Cheung was the first boy in years to climb up the final two flights of stairs to the top of the Ford Island Control Tower on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree