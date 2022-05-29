comscore Skywatch: Planets come out to play; summer sees longer days | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Skywatch

Skywatch: Planets come out to play; summer sees longer days

  • By ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center of Hawai‘i
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • COURTESY ‘IMILOA ASTRONOMY CENTER OF HAWAI‘I

    COURTESY ‘IMILOA ASTRONOMY CENTER OF HAWAI‘I

Hokupa‘a, also known as Polaris or the North Star: We gaze at it and use it as a tool for navigation across the world, but what do we know about the star? Or should we say, stars? Read more

