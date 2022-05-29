comscore David Shapiro: Flush legislators throw money at everything but the toilets | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: Flush legislators throw money at everything but the toilets

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu police chief candidate Arthur “Joe” Logan speaks during his interview on Monday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu police chief candidate Arthur “Joe” Logan speaks during his interview on Monday.

It’s the last Sunday in May and time to “flASHback” on the month’s news that amused and confused: Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: April 18 – April 22, 2022

Scroll Up