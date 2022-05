Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The eighth annual Gridiron Performance Academy College Football Showcase and Combine will be held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

Between 20 and 30 college coaches from Division II, Division III, NAIA and junior colleges will attend the event for all high school athletes on June 25 at Kamehameha.

The showcase will include agility testing, offensive line vs. defensive line drills, a 7-on-7 contest and a recruiting seminar for both players and parents.

Galu Tagovailoa, the father of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, will give a speech.

The cost is $99 and includes a numbered combine T-shirt and lunch. Parking is free.

It is a non-contact showcase. Participants should bring their own football shoes.

For more information, visit hawaiispeedandquickness.com/gpafootball/.

Estrin takes over UH Hilo soccer

Hawaii Hilo selected Garrett Estrin as the head coach for the men’s soccer team on Friday.