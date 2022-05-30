Editorial | Off the News Off the News: An interactive memorial experience Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i event that each Memorial Day weekend lights up the waters off Ala Moana is on pandemic hiatus again this year. It’s a bad idea to draw such crowds, even outdoors, while COVID-19 is on the rise. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i event that each Memorial Day weekend lights up the waters off Ala Moana is on pandemic hiatus again this year. It’s a bad idea to draw such crowds, even outdoors, while COVID-19 is on the rise. The sponsors don’t want it to go dark so are hosting a by-reservation “interactive experience” for small groups on temple grounds, through Sunday. There’s also a broadcast and webcast at 6:30 tonight. To reserve space or learn more, visit lanternfloatinghawaii.com. Previous Story Josh Green: Universal pre-K, retaining teachers, taxing for schools