Off the News: An interactive memorial experience

The Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i event that each Memorial Day weekend lights up the waters off Ala Moana is on pandemic hiatus again this year. It’s a bad idea to draw such crowds, even outdoors, while COVID-19 is on the rise.

The sponsors don’t want it to go dark so are hosting a by-reservation “interactive experience” for small groups on temple grounds, through Sunday. There’s also a broadcast and webcast at 6:30 tonight. To reserve space or learn more, visit lanternfloatinghawaii.com.