Off the News: Help kids have a summer of fun

Know any responsible adults who are good with kids and looking for a summer job? Despite offering $15 an hour and up, Honolulu’s Summer Fun program is still looking to hire aides to work with kids ages 6 to 13.

As many as 9,000 youth could be served if enough helpers take on the job, and Honolulu families need this help, which allows parents to work while their children have some summer fun. “The more staff we get, the more keiki we can accommodate,” said Department of Parks and Recreation spokesperson Nathan Serota. To apply, go to 808ne.ws/dprsummerhire.