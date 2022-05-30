comscore Editorial: Then and now, a day to remember | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Then and now, a day to remember

  Today

Today is Memorial Day, set aside as a day to honor and remember those who died while in military service. As such, it has a solemn purpose, as we are called upon to think of those who have offered up the ultimate sacrifice, their lives, to defend our nation and to uphold our national ideals. Read more

