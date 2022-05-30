Hawaii likely to see more hurricanes as climate change sets in, experts say
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:52 a.m.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2020
Jeremy Deveraturda and his son, D.J., load plywood onto his truck at Town Center of Mililani in preparation for Hurricane Douglas, which came close to making landfall on Oahu.
