Hawaii likely to see more hurricanes as climate change sets in, experts say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii likely to see more hurricanes as climate change sets in, experts say

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2020 Jeremy Deveraturda and his son, D.J., load plywood onto his truck at Town Center of Mililani in preparation for Hurricane Douglas, which came close to making landfall on Oahu.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2020

    Jeremy Deveraturda and his son, D.J., load plywood onto his truck at Town Center of Mililani in preparation for Hurricane Douglas, which came close to making landfall on Oahu.

Hawaii’s state climato­l­ogist says the islands are likely to experience a growing number of hurricanes and other tropical cyclones as the world heats up from climate change in the coming decades. Read more

