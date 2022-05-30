comscore UH-cloned mouse gets new home at national museum | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
UH-cloned mouse gets new home at national museum

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 1998 Dr. Ryuzo Yanagi­machi of the University of Hawaii displays genetically identical mice at a news conference in New York.

  • SMITHSONIAN Cumulina lived for 31 months — equal to 95 human years.

The taxidermy remains of “the most celebrated mouse in scientific history” — a rodent cloned by University of Hawaii researchers in 1997 — has a new home at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. Read more

Vital statistics — May 20 to May 26, 2022

