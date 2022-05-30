UH-cloned mouse gets new home at national museum
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 11:07 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 1998
Dr. Ryuzo Yanagimachi of the University of Hawaii displays genetically identical mice at a news conference in New York.
-
SMITHSONIAN
Cumulina lived for 31 months — equal to 95 human years.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree