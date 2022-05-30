Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – May 30, 2022 Today Updated 9:19 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Padres at Cardinals 8 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Pirates at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA GOLF NCAA Championships: Individual 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 HOCKEY: nhl stanley cup playoffs, second round Game 7: Rangers at Hurricanes 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Lacrosse: NCAA men’s tournament, final Cornell vs. Maryland 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 TENNIS French Open (continued) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* French Open 1 a.m. BSW 20/226 81* French Open 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* Tuesday TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Angels at Yankees 1 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Angels at Yankees 1 p.m. TBS 28/551 121 Padres at Cardinals 1:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Pirates at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA BASKETBALL: WNBA Mercury at Sky 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Sun at Aces 3 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Wings at Sparks 4:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69 GOLF NCAA Championships: Team Match Play 6 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 NCAA Championships: Team Match Play 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 HOCKEY: nhl stanley cup playoffs, Conference finals Game 1: Oilers at Avalanche 2 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 lacrosse: high school Teams TBA 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 SOCCER Canadian: Forge FC at FC Edmonton 3 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* TENNIS French Open (continued) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* French Open 8:45 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Padres at Cardinals 8 a.m. 92.7-AM/1420-FM MLB: Giants at Phillies 10:05 a.m. 1500-AM MLB: Pirates at Dodgers 4 p.m. 990-AM Tuesday TIME STATION MLB: Giants at Phillies 12:45 p.m. 1500-AM MLB: Pirates at Dodgers 4 p.m. 990-AM Previous Story Hawaii track and field athletes end season Next Story Scoreboard - May 30, 2022