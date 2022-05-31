Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Enforce laws to protect our beaches Today Updated 6:49 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A Rocky Point property owner bought an excavator, moved massive amounts of sand to shore up the North Shore beach adjacent to his two oceanfront homes and has refused to remove sandbags and debris. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A Rocky Point property owner bought an excavator, moved massive amounts of sand to shore up the North Shore beach adjacent to his two oceanfront homes and has refused to remove sandbags and debris. His request for a contested case hearing on a $92,000 fine could stretch out the case for months; today, the state Board of Land and Natural Resources is scheduled to vote on that. Along with several coastal protection organizations, we urge the state to enforce penalties against those who damage Hawaii’s beaches. That should apply to the city, too: The owner, Todd Dunphy, has accrued hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines from the city for shoreline violations, going back to 2006. Previous Story Off the News: Help kids have a summer of fun