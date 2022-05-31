Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Torching a service to the elderly Today Updated 6:52 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! What may be fairly typical behavior by petty criminals this time seemed more than typically destructive and thus not really petty. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. What may be fairly typical behavior by petty criminals this time seemed more than typically destructive and thus not really petty. Hawaii County officials said four county vehicles were set on fire last week, causing $100,000 in damage to the vans, used for senior transit and bringing meals to elders. Perhaps all types of vandalism and arson are just as senseless because the criminals generally end up hurting those who can least afford it. But finding the culprits here seems really imperative. Previous Story Off the News: Help kids have a summer of fun