Off the News: Torching a service to the elderly

What may be fairly typical behavior by petty criminals this time seemed more than typically destructive and thus not really petty. Hawaii County officials said four county vehicles were set on fire last week, causing $100,000 in damage to the vans, used for senior transit and bringing meals to elders.

Perhaps all types of vandalism and arson are just as senseless because the criminals generally end up hurting those who can least afford it. But finding the culprits here seems really imperative.