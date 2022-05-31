A brand-new brunch option
- By Nadine Kam
-
May 31, 2022
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
A ‘toast’ to brunch A caprese toastie ($16) comprises layers of fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, prosciutto and basil.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
The ocean ($16) is one of many savory toasties.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
F&G graze board ($40) with charcuterie, cheese and fruits
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
A skillet of roasted mushroom baked eggs ($15)
-
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Cinnamon poached fig waffle ($14.50) with Nutella and Chantilly cream
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree