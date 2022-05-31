comscore A brand-new brunch option | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A brand-new brunch option

  • By Nadine Kam
  • May 31, 2022

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    A ‘toast’ to brunch A caprese toastie ($16) comprises layers of fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, prosciutto and basil.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    The ocean ($16) is one of many savory toasties.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    F&G graze board ($40) with charcuterie, cheese and fruits

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    A skillet of roasted mushroom baked eggs ($15)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Cinnamon poached fig waffle ($14.50) with Nutella and Chantilly cream

I have no doubt charcuterie would have become the hottest food trend even without the pandemic. Read more

