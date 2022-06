Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mana Sandwiches will celebrate its grand opening 10 a.m. June 18 with a Hawaiian blessing, special program and free gift with purchase offer. The biz is located at The Lanai at Ala Moana Center (in the former Ike’s Love & Sandwiches space) near BRUG Bakery.

The Japanese-style sandwich shop will feature sweet and savory sandwiches made exclusively with BRUG Bakery breads. The sweet sandwiches will include seasonal fruits, strawberry, apple banana with Oreo cookies and cream, and mango and kiwi with marscapone. Savory sandwich offerings will include tamago made with miso and Kewpie mayonnaise, ham and egg, tuna and a katsu sandwich.

The shop will also offer Japanese strawberries (seasonal item), chocolate-dipped strawberries, Japanese strawberry mochi (seasonal item), fresh strawberry milk, soft cream parfait, fresh coffee, chicken broth and other specialty items.

On grand-opening day, customers will receive a complimentary insulated picnic cooler bag with a minimum $15 purchase; available while supplies last.

Mana Sandwiches will host its soft open in early June with a limited menu. To learn more, visit manasandwiches.com or call 808-201-4948.

Summer Daze at Prince Waikiki

Prince Waikiki recently kicked off its Summer Daze program, during which guests and locals can enjoy a rotation of weekly and monthly events at the resort’s outdoor Muliwai Deck. Events range from poolside movie screenings and stargazing events to fitness classes and live entertainment.

Summer activities include:

• Float and Flix: Tune in to family-friendly classics from the comfort of a pool float or cabana with Prince Waikiki’s poolside movie screenings

• Cosmics x Cocktails: Prince Waikiki is teaming up with Stargazers of Hawaii to offer exclusive stargazing events

• SunSets Live: Weekly DJs and local musicians set the vibe on the Muliwai Deck

For the schedule and to learn more, visit princewaikiki.com/summer-daze.

New exclusive designs

To celebrate its fourth anniversary, UNIQLO Hawaii is launching two Hawaii-exclusive collections. The new UTme! lineup includes collaborations with Zippy’s, Central Pacific Bank, Hanauma Bay, Jasper Wong and more. To thank the community for its support over the years, UNIQLO is donating 5% of the proceeds from the UTme! sales to Hawaii Foodbank through November.

“We launched our ‘Together in Hawaii’ mission because we believe the local businesses, nonprofits and people are what truly make Hawaii such a special place, and we are thrilled to be honoring them for our anniversary,” states Haruka Karino, business manager of UNIQLO Hawaii. “We’ve been able to provide more than 20,000 meals so far to help the Hawaii Foodbank fight hunger.”

To learn more, visit uniqlo.com/us/en/hawaii.

Barbecue, blues and booze

Queensbreak Waikiki at Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa is launching a special monthly series called BBQ, Blues + Booz. The outdoor barbecue and music-inspired series will run monthly on specific Sundays (June 19, July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4 and Oct. 9) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Queensbreak adult pool deck, located on the resort’s third floor in the Paoakalani Tower.

Queensbreak executive chef Nuno Alves and mixologist Christopher Flores created a special menu for fans of smoked meats and crafted cocktails. The barbecue buffet menu includes mango barbecue baby back pork ribs, Korean barbecue short ribs, Kahuku corn on the cob, island potato mac salad, coconut cake and more.

General admission is $125 per person and includes tax, entry into the private event area, barbecue buffet, validated self-parking and sponsored beverages. Guests must be 21 years and older to attend the event; tickets and VIP packages will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more info, visit queensbreakwaikiki.eventbrite.com.