The weekend brunch scene just got hotter. Here are a few new unique additions to check out.

All hands on deck

DECK., located within Queen Kapiolani Hotel (150 Kapahulu Ave.), is known for its open-air ambiance and scenic views of Diamond Head. Popular brunch entrées include avocado toast ($17), catfish po’boy ($18), paniolo loco moco ($21) and the brunch burger ($25). The latter features a grilled, 8-ounce dry-aged beef patty topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, crispy onions and housemade bacon aioli between slices of thick haupia French toast. To learn more, visit deckwaikiki.com or call 808-556-2435.

Artisan fare

For a brunch that’s tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Waikiki, check out The Artisan Loft, located upstairs in Dean & Deluca’s store in The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach (383 Kalaimoku St.). This lounge area features a weekend brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with dishes like Kunoa beef wagyu loco moco ($27), Hawaiian honey waffle a la strawberry banana foster ($20) and truffle vichyssoise egg osmosis ($20). For reservations and more information, call 808-729-9720 or visit deandeluca-hawaii.com/the-artisan-loft.

Turkish delights

Istanbul Hawaii (1108 Auahi St.) recently launched a new weekend brunch, available 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only. Brunch specials include Turkish semolina pancakes with housemade date syrup and fresh fruits ($19), shakshuka ($22) and Turkish panini made with housemade cured beef sausage, Kasar cheese, Ho Farm tomatoes and sourdough bread ($23). My personal favorite: The delectable cilbir ($20), which features a creamy Turkish sweet pepper and mint yogurt sauce served with three organic poached eggs and sourdough bread. Call 808-772-4440 or visit istanbulhawaii.com to learn more.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).