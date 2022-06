Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Here are some fantastic finger-food options to bring to your next get-together, or to pick up and enjoy at home. Read more

Mango salsa. Hot pepper jelly. Thai sweet chile sauce (you know, that glass bottle everyone has in their fridge). Jalapeño margaritas. Habanero chocolate.

There’s something about sweet and spicy — “swicy” — that just works. On a molecular level, sugar acts as a diffuser for capsaicin (the element of peppers that give your mouth a kick), but in the vernacular, they just taste good together. The seeming contradiction has proven time and time again that opposites do attract, and no food exemplifies this melding of flavors better than fried chicken wings.

Choong Man Chicken

Choong Man Chicken, better known as CM Chicken, is situated within Waipahu Town Center (94-226 Leoku St. No. 13) and offers diners classic fried chicken wing options as well as unique ~ avors like curry and snow onion. But the spicy chicken variety is the best, melding sweet and spicy in such a way that’s palatable without being overpowering. What sets this place apart is the tikkudak style of preparation. Wings are fried and then baked in a charcoal oven, giving each bite a smoky ˚ nish. The process also gets rid of excess oil, making the wings lighter and crispier. Get the red hot pepper tikkudak that’s tossed in sweet and spicy gojuchang sauce. Place an order online at cmcwaipahu.com or call 808-437-1214.

Soul Chicken

In the heart of Kalihi sits Soul Chicken (1095 Dillingham Blvd. Ste. F1), which specializes in chicken wings, as well as crispy chicken sandwiches, combo plates and more. Fans of sweet and spicy can go for the yang nyeom chicken that boasts the perfect amount of spice and ample sauce. An abundance of sauce usually means soggy wings, but not so at Soul Chicken. The made-to-order meals ensure crispness no matter the topping. Those looking for a bit more spicy than sweet can kick things up a notch with the Hell’s Gate variety, but eater be warned (the sign even says “no refund, no lawsuit”). Follow the business on Instagram (@soulchickenhawaii) or call 808-800-6599 to learn more.

BBQ Chicken

At BBQ Chicken (4210 Waialae Ave. No. 203), chicken wings are prepared with expert precision: juicy on the inside and crisp and crunchy on the outside. Add to that ~ avors like a famed secret sauce (think sweet and tangy) and a cheese powder-covered variety, and you’ve got yourself some seriously good eats. But since we’re on a “swicy” kick, BBQ Chicken’s gang-jeong wings are a must-try. They feature a light sweet and spicy flavor profile that comes from a shoyu-based sauce and diced hot green chiles. It’s not overly spicy, so those worried about burning their taste buds can have a go at it and still enjoy the ~ avor of the heat that’s complemented by the sweetness. Want to make it a full meal? You can make it a plate that comes with rice, mandoo, and coleslaw or mac salad. An online ordering platform is available at bbqchickenhawaii.com, and those who’d like to phone in their takeout order can call 808-888-3532.

Chicken & Brisket

Preparation is key at Chicken & Brisket, which brines poultry thighs for 24 hours and cuts them in half, ensuring even cooking. They’re then dusted with the eatery’s seasoned house ~ our mixture and fried until extra crispy. But we haven’t even gotten to the good part: the popular sweet and spicy “Yum” sauce. It’s been passed down through generations of Korean ajummas, so you know it’s good. The “Yum” Korean chicken plate is topped with sesame and green onions and comes with rice, mac salad and your choice of dipping sauce (no worries, there’s a“swicy” option for additional dipping). Find the restaurant at 1111 Dillingham Blvd. Ste. E9. Place orders online at chickenandbrisket.com or call 808-723-1163.

Good Chicken

The name truly does say it all. At Good Chicken (941 Kawaiahao St.), the sweet and spicy dak gangjeong wings add two more S adjectives to the dining repertoire: saucy and sticky. Full-~ avored and a hearty helping, the dish comes with some accompanying tteokbokki rice cakes, which also bene˚ t from the Korean“swicy” sauce and add a different texture to the meal. Good Chicken is located in Kakaako, and there’s no dine-in seating so takeout is best. Checking out goodchickenhawaii. com takes you to the online order platform, and those who need more info or want to place an order via phone can call 808-744-7239.

“Spicy” might not be for everyone, but you can still enjoy chicken wings in varying flavors from one of these restaurants.