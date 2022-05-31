comscore Ann Mahi is named new head of teachers union | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ann Mahi is named new head of teachers union

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • HSTA Ann Mahi

    HSTA

    Ann Mahi

Veteran public school educator and union leader Ann Mahi will become the next executive director of the Hawaii State Teachers Association effective Aug. 1. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii likely to see more hurricanes as climate change sets in, experts say

Scroll Up