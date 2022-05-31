Ann Mahi is named new head of teachers union

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Veteran public school educator and union leader Ann Mahi will become the next executive director of the Hawaii State Teachers Association effective Aug. 1.

The union represents the state’s 13,500 public school teachers in collective bargaining as well as in legislative and professional development issues. Mahi will oversee HSTA’s staff of 44 employees on four islands and the union’s annual $12 million operating budget.

She will replace Wilbert Holck, who is retiring after 31 years at HSTA. Her appointment was approved May 14 by the union’s board.

“HSTA provides me a wonderful opportunity to be able to work with those who are right there on the front lines and to be able to support them with what they need in order to do the work that will impact the lives of the next generation and the future of Hawaii,” Mahi said in a union news release.

HSTA President Osa Tui Jr. said in the release, “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Ann Mahi for many years, and she’s always been a passionate and tireless advocate for the keiki of Hawaii and will serve HSTA well with her extensive knowledge of the inner workings of the Hawaii state Department of Education.”

Mahi started her career as a ninth grade guidance counselor at Waianae High in 1976 and taught social studies and other subjects at Aiea, Radford and Kahuku high schools.

After 15 years as a classroom teacher, she moved into education administration, serving as vice principal at Heeia Elementary, principal at Kailua Elementary and later at Roosevelt High, and superintendent for the Kaimuki-McKinley­-Roosevelt and Nanakuli-Waianae complex areas. Also, she served as state educational director at the Office of Curriculum, Instruction and Student Support.

Mahi retired from DOE in 2020 after 42 years in the public school system.

Additionally, she has served as an elected leader of the Hawaii Government Employees Association’s Unit 6, which represents principals, vice principals, athletic directors and other DOE administrators. She served as a board director, was the first woman elected president of Unit 6’s board of directors and served as vice president of the state HGEA’s board of directors.

Since retiring from the DOE, Mahi has worked in various capacities for state Sens. Michelle Kidani and Donovan Dela Cruz, and organizations such as Atherton YMCA, Hookakoo Corp., Mental Health of America Hawaii and Teach for America Hawaii.