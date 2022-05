Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Delegates representing the Democratic Party of Hawaii elected Honolulu attorney Dennis Jung to be the political organization’s new leader. Read more

Jung, a former state deputy public defender now in private practice, succeeds Tyler Dos Santos-Tam as chair of the organization.

The election of Jung was announced Sunday after the organization wrapped up its biennial convention held Friday and Saturday. Jung’s term runs to 2024.

Jung, who has master’s degrees in political science and business administration, said in a statement that it was an honor to be elected, and pledged to work hard in a spirit of collaboration.

“As Democrats, we can make every tomorrow happy and prosperous if we listen to each other, respect each other and work together,” he said. “I truly believe that together, we can build a better Hawaii.”

There were 514 Democratic Party of Hawaii delegates participating in the convention, which was held online via Zoom and at the Alohilani Resort hotel in Waikiki.

The delegates voted to update the organization’s platform and rules during the convention, which also served as a venue for elected officials and candidates for office to make speeches.

Those who spoke at the convention Saturday included local businesswoman Vicky Cayetano, Lt. Gov. Josh Green and U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele — all of whom are seeking to be Hawaii’s next governor. Other speakers included Gov. David Ige, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, Democratic National Committee Vice Chair Ken Martin from Minnesota and Guam Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio.