Hawaii News

Nonprofit releases survey in last-ditch effort to save Haiku Stairs on Oahu

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Randy Ching, left, board member of the Sierra Club of Hawaii, and Sean Pager, president of the Friends of Haiku Stairs, stand at the base of the Koolau Mountains in Kaneohe.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A view of the Haiku Stairs in the Koolau mountains in Kaneohe.

Ahead of a Honolulu City Council vote Wednesday allocating $1.3 million to dismantle the hotly debated Haiku Stairs, a nonprofit organization pushing to preserve them has released a survey in a last-ditch effort to save the illegal Windward Oahu hiking trail. Read more

