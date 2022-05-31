Nonprofit releases survey in last-ditch effort to save Haiku Stairs on Oahu
- By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:06 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Randy Ching, left, board member of the Sierra Club of Hawaii, and Sean Pager, president of the Friends of Haiku Stairs, stand at the base of the Koolau Mountains in Kaneohe.
-
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A view of the Haiku Stairs in the Koolau mountains in Kaneohe.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree