Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union has hired Patrick Twohy as an in-store banking program and senior regional manager. He will be responsible for overseeing the credit union’s four new branches, located in Safeway stores on Oahu and Maui. Twohy was most recently vice president and retail lending operations manager at First Hawaiian Bank. He also held several positions throughout his six years at Bank of Hawaii, including vice president and Ala Moana Banking Center manager.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.